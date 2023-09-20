ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A man holding a knife to a woman inside a Round Lake basement was shot by officers Tuesday night during a hostage situation, according to police.

At around 6:35 p.m., Round Lake officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block North Park Road. A 911 caller told police they were needed but hung up before additional questions were asked.

Officers at the scene were told a woman in the basement of the home needed help.

Round Lake officers approached a basement door, where a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman lived in a garden unit, and could hear what sounded like people, according to police.

As officers attempted to make contact, a cop outside saw the man holding a knife to the woman’s neck from a basement window. Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man continued holding the knife to the woman and refused to let her go.

A regional SWAT team was dispatched to the scene. Members of the SWAT team also attempted to de-escalate the situation. At some point, police said the man grew increasingly agitated and refused to drop the knife or follow any of the instructions.

Two members of the team fired their weapons, critically injuring the 33-year-old man. He is expected to survive, police said.

Following the shooting, the SWAT team was able to rescue the woman. She sustained minor injuries.

The initial woman police encountered outside of the home was an acquaintance of the woman, who she attempted to contact while being attacked.

Two knives were collected from the scene and charges are pending against the man.