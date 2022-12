WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in Waukegan are investigating two separate shootings.

The first shooting incident was reported around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics.

A heavy police presence was reported on the scene.

A second shooting was reported in the 2600 block of West Cornelia Avenue.

It is unclear if the shootings are related. Officials have not yet provided further details in either shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.