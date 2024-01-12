NORTHFIELD, Ill. — Police in Northfield are searching for a missing man with dementia.

Enrique Vazquez, 72, was last seen around 5 a.m. when police say he walked away from his home.

Vazquez is Hispanic with a medium complexion, stands 5 feet, weighs 155 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive-colored hooded sweatshirt/coat with AC Pavement & Striping Company printed on it, a black hat, brown cargo-type pants, and neon green gloves.

According to police, Vazquez also frequents the Wood Dale and Arlington Heights area.

The 72-year-old is also known to travel by bus and train. He does not have a phone, police added, but could be carrying a small plastic bag containing an ID and a note to call his daughter.

Anyone with information on Vazquez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Northfield Police Department at (847) 446-2131.