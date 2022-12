ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion, according to police.

Zion police have released few details but did confirm five people suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting just after midnight in the 1900 block of Horeb Avenue.

The ages or identities of the people who were shot haven’t been released.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.