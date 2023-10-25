ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Police in Round Lake Beach fatally shot a man allegedly armed with a sledgehammer amid a domestic violence attack.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 22-year-old Brandon Barry of Round Lake Beach.

Around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Redwood Drive for a domestic battery in progress with a deadly weapon.

According to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, Barry allegedly attacked two women, believed to be his mother and aunt, before charging at officers.

Police sources confirmed to WGN-TV that Barry is known to police and has made threatening statements toward law enforcement during previous interactions.

When officers arrived, they found the victims in an open garage and were able to get them out of the home and rush them to the hospital.

Officers then allegedly tried to get Barry to come to the door, at which time he then lunged at officers and was tased, but the taser was ineffective. Barry reportedly continued to aggressively charge at officers with both hands on a sledgehammer before at least one officer fired their gun, hitting the suspect.

Barry was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. When asked if he suffered any mental health concerns, officials relayed that it is unknown at this time.

The two women were reportedly in serious but stable condition.

According to Lake County court records, the man has two pending cases against him. In July 2023, he was charged with disorderly conduct. He was also charged in early September with six counts of domestic battery related to a domestic violence case.

Three officers were taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Lake County’s Major Crime Task Force is investigating.