GURNEE, Ill. — Police warned Gurnee residents of a reported bear sighting Wednesday morning.

At around 8:45 a.m., officers were made aware of a bear sighting in the area of Hunt Club Road and Route 132.

Officers checked the area, but no bear was located.

However, on the department’s Facebook page, a user commented what appears to be a black bear running through the area.

Police told residents if they see the bear do not approach it. Anyone with information on the bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 847-599-7000 ext. 0.