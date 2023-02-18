ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An 8-year-old and a 26-year-old are in the hospital after being injured in a Round Lake Beach shooting Saturday evening.

According to Round Lake Beach Police, officers were called to the 500 block of Meadow Green Lane around 8:39 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found the 8-year-old and the 26-year-old victims were wounded and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the two victims were directly hit by bullets or if they were hit by a ricochet.

Police also did not specify any other information about the victims beside their ages.

No other information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police make a breakthrough in this investigation, RLBPD asks you to reach out to Chief Wayne Wilde at (847) 546-2127.