WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan.

At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting.

Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both of the teens are expected to survive, police said. Detectives believe the teens were specifically targeted.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-360-9001.