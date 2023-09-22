PALATINE, Ill. — Police are offering new details on a shooting that left two teen boys dead in Palatine last week.

Palatine police say the two teen boys appear to have both been targeted as a result of a gang-related incident. The apparent suspect vehicle has also been recovered, but police say no one is currently in custody in connection to the deadly shooting.

Officers say the investigation began after police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Green Lane North in Palatine on Friday, Sept. 15. Officers arrived on the scene just after 10 p.m. and found two boys who had both suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, one of the boys was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The two teens were later identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as 16-year-old Eduardo Alpizar and 16-year-old Uriel Garcia.

An investigation into the deadly shooting continues and police ask anyone with information that could help officers to call the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.