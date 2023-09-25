NILES, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while laying in a north suburban road, police said.

Just before 2:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 8200 block of West Ballard Road on the report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Following an initial investigation, police believe a 17-year-old boy, of Niles, was already laying in the road when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Xtrerra, driven by a 21-year-old traveling eastbound.

The reason the 17-year-old was originally lying in the road is under investigation, police said. The driver of the Nissan was non suspected to be impaired and is cooperating.

The road was closed for nearly four hours after the incident.