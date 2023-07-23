DEERFIELD, Ill. — A person was struck and killed by a driver Sunday morning in Deerfield, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Robert York Avenue and Osterman Avenue.

Deerfield Police Department officers arrived on the scene and found one person was killed in the incident.

The identity of the person who was killed hasn’t been released.

The crash is being investigated by Deerfield police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Additional details haven’t been released.