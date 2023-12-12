SKOKIE, Ill. — A Skokie man realized he’s a talented artist during the pandemic and strives to educate about his native homeland of Africa through his charcoal drawings.

As his first solo exhibition is underway, John Wangendo reflected to WGN News about the realization he could do this while uniquely educating on the cultures of Africa.

Wangendo ended up in the Chicago area 25 years ago from Kenya.

He was enjoying his life and has a career, but the boredom of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown unearthed a hidden talent — art and drawing.

“I’m an independent contractor so my workload really went down. I was just sitting in the house doing nothing — I don’t think this would have happened if the lockdown didn’t come,” Wangendo said. “I knew in the back of my mind I liked drawing, but it was something I didn’t think about.”

Wangendo’s daughter pushed him back to art after she saw a couple of sketches he did “here or there.”

The last time Wangendo took it seriously was when he was 10. Starting out in 2020 with a pencil and paper, he remembered what it was like to be proud of an artwork immediately.

Wangendo drawing on canvas

“I remember when I first started drawing, those memories came back to me,” Wangendo said. “I would run to my mom or dad and show them what I drew.”

He started out with pencil portraits of famous people and some of his Facebook friends. The feedback Wangendo received was encouraging and he knew he was onto something.

But something was missing. On social media, Wangendo noticed a lot of portraits of famous folks and wanted to pivot to something different — like his African heritage.

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

“In Africa, most talents go to waste. Talents like drawing and singing,” Wangendo said. “Parents want you to be a doctor, a lawyer.”

He wanted to show those in Africa and around the world that art is something to not give up.

After being encouraged to switch to charcoal drawings on canvas by a friendly art supply employee, Wangendo got to work.

Instead of portraits of famous people, he had an idea up his sleeve to feature something much more personal to him — children and residents of Africa.

“This is not really connecting, so many other artists are doing the same thing. So I had a light bulb moment — ‘I’m from Kenya, let’s try art from Africa to educate the America audience about my culture and other African countries,'” Wangendo said.

He followed some photographers who frequently traveled to Africa and would let them know when he wanted to draw one of their photos.

Like he did with his pencil drawings, Wangendo uploaded the first charcoal pictures to social media and received amazing feedback.

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

By John Wangendo

He soon wanted to “test the waters” outside of positive feedback online and so Wangendo joined Evanston Made, a non-profit art organization.

After showing those at Evanston Made his work, he was soon invited to have his art in an exhibition at the Evanston Art Center.

Under each of his drawings, he tells a story behind it and explains why the subjects may be dressed how they are.

Just a few years into really focusing on his newly-found talent, Wangendo has his own solo exhibit currently up right now. It began on Dec. 7 at A + C Architects, located at 4840 Main St. in Skokie.

“Positive feedback is the best feeling for any artist,” he said. “It’s really exciting to see people stop to admire your work.”

It runs through Jan. 18 and is free.