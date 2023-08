WILMETTE, Ill. — A paddleboarder discovered the body of a Wilmette resident in Lake Michigan Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:10 p.m., authorities responded to Gillson Park on the report of a body in the water.

Police said the paddleboarder discovered the body of a 56-year-old man from Wilmette approximately 50 to 100 yards offshore in Lake Michigan.

Authorities believe the man was not in the water for a prolonged period of time and there were no obvious signs of trauma.