WINNETKA, Ill. — With summer pretty much here, Out of Space and the Winnetka Music Festival are getting ready for their time to shine.

Ahead of their sixth festival in downtown Winnetka, which takes place June 16 and 17 on Father’s Day weekend, it was announced this year they’re going back to their original two-day format.

Eight artists play Friday, which begins at 5 p.m. on multiple stages, with 90s icons The Wallflowers headlining.

On Saturday, 18 artists play with Michael Franti & Spearhead set to headline. Chicago-based up-and-comer Neal Francis will be a sub-headliner Saturday as well.

One of the four stages will be inside The Winnetka Chapel.

This year, the festival announced a new partnership with Valslist founder and Winnetka resident, Val Haller. Haller, along with the team behind the venue SPACE, co-produced the 2023 lineup.

SPACE, in partnership with the City of Evanston, is once again is taking over Canal Shores this July.

On four consecutive nights from July 27 through July 30, heavy hitting acts will take over the first and second holes.

July 27 — Dawes & Lucius with Celisse opening

July 28 — Lord Huron with Allie Crow Buckley and Kara Jackson opening

July 29 — Regina Spektor with Allison Russell opening

July 30 — Andrew Bird with Uwade and Nora O’Connor opening

Headliners Lord Huron (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

“This year’s bookings for Out of Space are a reflection of 15 years of Space’s booking philosophy, and the shows and artist relationships with the organization and surrounding music-loving communities,” a representative for SPACE told WGN News.

Lord Huron is the only Out of Space show that is sold out at this time. Two-day passes for Winnetka Music Festival are sold out, but single day tickets for both days are still available.