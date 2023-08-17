WINNETKA, Ill. — Officials said they are “reasonably confident” a body recovered Thursday afternoon from Wilmette Harbor is the body of a swimmer who went missing early Tuesday morning.

The man’s identity hasn’t been confirmed yet by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We extended our condolences to his family and friends for their loss,” a spokesperson for the Village of Winnetka said.

The search for the man began early Tuesday morning after he and two others went swimming in Lake Michigan in Winnetka.

Around 2:15 a.m., authorities were called after one of the men was pulled under the water and didn’t resurface.

Emergency personnel, including the U.S. Coast Guard, tried to launch a boat, but high waves made it too dangerous.

They continued searching on Wednesday.