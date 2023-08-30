GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Starbucks in Glenview was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

Just after 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a Starbucks, located in the 3800 block of Willow Road, on the report of an armed robbery.

Employees told officers at the scene that a man, wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and a blue surgical mask entered the location.

He then walked behind the counter, displayed a handgun and grabbed cash from the register, police said.

The man left the Starbucks with an unknown amount of money and fled on foot heading east.

No employees were injured. The man is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 847-901-6055.