GLENCOE, Ill. — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition in the hospital after crashing his bicycle into the back of a Dodge van in the northern suburbs late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Glencoe Department of Public Safety (GDPS), police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Sheridan Road and South Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the 64-year-old bicyclist and treated him with life-saving measures before he was taken to Evanston Hospital in critical condition.

Based on initial investigation, police said the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Sheridan when he hit the back of a Dodge Ram ProMaster. The driver of the ProMaster stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing.