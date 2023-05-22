NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — Police in North Chicago on Monday released the name of a 42-year-old man shot to death in what the department called a “targeted shooting.”

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Saturday. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a home on the block.

The 42-year-old, later identified as Thomas Binford, was rushed to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced deceased. The 18-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooters fled from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Chicago police.