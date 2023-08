NILES, Ill. — Niles announced Wednesday that they are piloting a feral cat program to help control rats and other pests.

Authorities are working with a resident in the 7800 block of North Nordica Avenue who will provide food and shelter for five feral cats.

The cats will be released in the same block for a two-month trial program. Niles police will then evaluate the program’s effectiveness.

If the program is found the be effective, it will potentially be expanded to other areas of Niles.