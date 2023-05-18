BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — New information was released Thursday evening at an emergency board meeting about Tuesday’s fire at Buffalo Grove High School.

School officials said the fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the multimedia lab in the English wing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

People were at the school for a concert and a volleyball game, but they were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A fire restoration team is working in the area.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Friday morning.

District 214 shared the following presentation during Thursday evening’s emergency board meeting.

It will be the first time students returned to the classroom since the fire and four students were killed in a crash late-Tuesday night.

Jesus Rodriguez, 16, Kevin R. Hernandez-Teran, 17 and Richard De-lta, 18, all of Wheeling, and Ricky Barcenas, 17, of Arlington Heights were killed in the crash.

One student remains hospitalized, according to School District 214.