LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash in the northern suburbs.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to a report of a crash with injuries near the intersection of Lake and Hillcrest in unincorporated Antioch.

Police believe Mark Basil, 60, of Salem, Wisconsin, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Lake Avenue.

At around the same time, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan, a 29-year-old woman, of Antioch, made a left turn onto Hillcrest. The man was unable to avoid a collision and struck the Volkswagen, police said.

He was initially transported, along with the woman, with non life-threatening injuries. However, according to authorities, the 60-year-old died the following day at the hospital.

Basil died of blunt force injuries as a result of a crash, according to the coroner’s office.