LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Lake Forest on Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to Lake Forest police, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 41, near Westleigh Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was driving north on Route 41 when they attempted to pass between a Kenworth Semi-tractor with a loaded trailer in the outside lane and another car driving in the inside lane.

According to police, while the motorcyclist was attempting the maneuver, he struck the rear driver’s side of the trailer and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist was immediately killed in the accident and the driver of the semi was uninjured.

Crews from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner’s Office say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.