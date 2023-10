ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A motorcyclist died following a crash in Round Lake Beach Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Route 83 and Hook Drive on the report of an accident.

Police believe a 28-year-old man on a motorcycle collided with a 2009 Hyundai as the sedan was turning into a strip mall.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and police believe no drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor.