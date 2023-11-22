MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Residents who live in 48 units at a Morton Grove apartment complex were surprised to find an eviction notice on their doors letting them know they must find elsewhere to live by Monday.

Tenants at three apartment buildings on the 8500 block of Waukegan Road in Morton Grove have been worried about the conditions for a while.

In July, the Village of Morton Grove responded to a resident’s complaint and found the steel and concrete support for the outside walkways and railings were in in disrepair.

The village asked the owner to find a structural engineer to temporarily support the balcony structures, but said the owner failed to respond.

The village then issued a series of citations and posted notices on tenants windows on Tuesday deeming the structures unsafe stating the damage is hazardous.

The owner hired Martin Lewansowski to come out and assess the corrosion, and give him a quote on how much it would cost to fix.

But, in the meantime, all tenants in the 48 units here must be moved out by Monday.

WGN-TV reached out to the owner, William Covaci, who said he is in touch with the village and is going to fix the damage.

His contractor said he is seeking an extension, but the village would not tell us if they’re willing to grant that.

The owner would also not say if he is going to provide temporary housing for his tenants if they have to move out.