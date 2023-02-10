WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Michigan man faces felony charges in Waukegan for indecent solicitation of a child and travelling to Illinois in an alleged attempt to meet an underaged “girl” for a sexual encounter.

According to the Lake County Sherrif’s office, 36-year-old Kyle J. Conner of the 700 block of East Hazelhurst Street, Ferndale, Michigan is facing felonies of indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor and distributing harmful material.

Police say that Conner was communicating with an undercover cop who posed as a girl under the age of 15. The detective found that Conner was sending explicit images and asking the ‘girl’ to send explicit images of herself as well.

Conner made arrangements to meet the ‘girl’ for a sexual encounter, according to the police report.

According to police, Conner was in the Chicagoland area for a convention and planned to meet the “girl” after when he was met by the detective. Conner was arrested on the spot and charged accordingly.

There is no additional information on the incident.