WILMETTE, Ill. — McDonald’s will not get permission for a restaurant with a drive-thru in Wilmette.

On Tuesday night, the Wilmette Board of Trustees rejected a proposal by the fast-food giant to take over the now-vacant Bakers Square restaurant at 200 Skokie Blvd., near Old Orchard.

Supporters wanted the tax revenue that a McDonald’s would generate, but neighbors say a busy fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru would create additional traffic, noise, safety issues and toxic emissions from a lot of cars idling at the same time.

Opponents also say a fast-food chain is not consistent with the character of the Wilmette community.

The Bakers Square restaurant had operated at 200 Skokie Blvd. since the 1990s. But in the spring of 2019, the Chicago Tribune reported, the restaurant suddenly ceased operations.