UNINCORPORATED ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman were killed in a crash in Unincorporated Antioch.

Police said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Dressel Road and Douglas Avenue

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and located a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) with major damage.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 56-year-old man was driving the UTV and a 50-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat. The man of the UTV was traveling westbound on West Dressel Road just west of Douglas Avenue and for unknown reasons, the driver veered off the roadway and struck a large tree.

Deputies said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and both were partially ejected from the vehicle. They sustained major injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for both the man and the woman.