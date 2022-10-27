ELGIN, Ill. — Police in Elgin have arrested a man wanted for a crime spree in the northern Lake and Cook County areas.

Eric Gatlin, 43, was taken into custody in Elgin Wednesday night after he attempted to flee in a vehicle, crashed and then took off on foot. Police set up a perimeter and eventually caught Gatlin.

He was wanted for the theft of a white Ford transit van from the Goodwill store in Round Lake Beach on Monday. Gatlin is also suspected of an armed robbery at a Portillo’s restaurant in Gurnee.

Two schools in Grayslake were briefly placed on a soft lockdown Monday after the reported theft.