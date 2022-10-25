GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas.

Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday.

According to a police alert, he is wanted for the theft of a white Ford transit van from the Goodwill store in Round Lake Beach. The alert says Gaitlin may have since swapped a van for a gold sedan.

Two schools in Grayslake were briefly placed on a soft lockdown Monday after the reported theft.

Police said the suspect is considered to armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grayslake Police Department at 847-223-2341.