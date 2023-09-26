ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A man shot by suburban officers during a hostage incident last week has been charged after being discharged from the hospital.

At around 6:35 p.m. on Sept. 19, Round Lake officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block North Park Road. A 911 caller told police they were needed but hung up before additional questions were asked.

Officers at the scene were told a woman in the basement of the home needed help.

Round Lake officers approached a basement door, where a 33-year-old man, later identified as Gerzin Ramirez-Perez, and a 30-year-old woman lived in a garden unit, and could hear what sounded like people, according to police.

As officers attempted to make contact, a cop outside allegedly saw Ramirez-Perez holding a knife to the woman’s neck from a basement window. Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but Ramirez-Perez allegedly continued holding the knife to the woman and refused to let her go.

A regional SWAT team was dispatched to the scene. Members of the SWAT team also attempted to de-escalate the situation. At some point, police said Ramirez-Perez grew increasingly agitated and refused to drop the knife or follow any of the instructions.

Two members of the team fired their weapons, critically injuring Ramirez-Perez. He was released from the hospital on Monday and subsequently charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and two counts of domestic battery.

Following the shooting, the SWAT team was able to rescue the woman. She sustained minor injuries.

Two knives were collected from the scene.