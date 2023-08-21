LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man who caused a deadly crash in 2021 while high on meth and other drugs has been found guilty.

Brian King, 41, was facing the charge of aggravated driving with any amount of drug in urine, which is a class 2 felony.

In June 2021, King was driving on Route 12 and Route 59 in Lake County. Eyewitness testimony during the trial states that King was swerving repeatedly for approximately 13 miles.

He eventually struck 53-year-old Michael Brennan, who was walking next to the shoulder, near Stanton Point Road in Ingleside.

Brennan died from his injuries on June 16, 2021.

Methamphetamine and seven other controlled substances were found in King’s blood after the crash, authorities said.

He has been held on a $500,000 bond. After the verdict, a judge revoked his ability to post bail.

King’s sentencing date is set for Sept. 13.