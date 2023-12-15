Man in custody after chase ends in crash in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An 18-year-old, man is in custody on Friday after allegedly leading authorities on a chase that ended in a crash in Waukegan.

Authorities say it all started at a home in the 1100 block of Bellows Way in Volo after a man reported to Lake County Deputies that he had his car stolen around 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to deputies, surveillance video captured by the victim showed a white SUV pull up to his home before two men, who appeared to be in their late teens or early twenties, exited the vehicle and approached his Kia Stinger which was parked in the driveway.

Deputies say one of the men then allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the KIA and drove off.

Thanks to traffic cameras, sheriff’s telecommunicators located the stolen Kia driving in a caravan with two other stolen cars.

The two other vehicles included a white Hyundai Tucson, which authorities say had been stolen in Lincolnshire and used in an earlier carjacking attempt, and a black Dodge Charger, which had been stolen from Lindenhurst.

The caravan of stolen vehicles was later located near Green Bay Road and 33rd Street in Beach Park and when deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, all three vehicles fled and deputies began a pursuit.

Deputies say the driver of the Dodge continued southbound, but the Kia and Hyundai turned onto a side street in Waukegan.

The chase eventually came to an end after the driver of the Kia hit a utility pole near Williamsburg Drive and Berwick Boulevard, in Waukegan.

Following the crash, the driver and the passenger fled from the vehicle and the driver was quickly taken into custody.

A witness later told deputies that the passenger in the Kia had been spotted entering the stolen Hyundai and leaving the scene.

Police have not yet identified the 18-year-old driver who was taken into custody.