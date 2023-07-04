WINNETKA, Ill. — A man has died Tuesday after attempting to save a group of children swimming at Elder Beach in Winnetka.

According to authorities, Winnetka’s police and fire departments responded to a call at Elder Beach before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

First responders report an adult male, who was part of a boating group on the lakefront, had jumped into the water to assist some kids that were tubing, struggled to swim, and drowned.

He was pulled back onto the boat and CPR was started immediately. The boat made its way back to shore, at which point Winnetka medics took over CPR and provided advanced life support as the individual was transported to Northshore Evanston Hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead.

