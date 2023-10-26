LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 49 years in prison for firing shots at North Chicago police officers.

Oscar Martinez, 22, was convicted of three counts of felony attempted murder of a peace officer following a three-day jury trial connected to the June 2022 incident.

RECENT NORTH CHICAGO NEWS: 2 charged with murder after suburban man allegedly hires hit on ex-girlfriend

Martinez was accused of shooting at police officers responding to a shots fired call.

No officers were struck.

“This offender risked the lives of police officers and members of that community. With this sentence, he will no longer be a threat to others,” State’s Attorney Rinehart said after the sentencing hearing.

Martinez, who was found guilty on July 19, will receive 486-day credit for time served.