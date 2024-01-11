ZION, Ill. — A 20-year-old man is dead after he was found shot Wednesday evening in the parking lot of an apartment in Zion, according to the coroner’s office.

Zion Police Department officers and emergency personnel found the man when they were called to the reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Barberry Lane.

According to the coroner’s office, Willie Wright Jr., 20, of North Chicago, was taken to a hospital and later died. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Zion Police Department said detectives have recovered “significant evidence” linked to an incident at the apartment building and elsewhere.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000.