ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A man died Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Round Lake.
Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Route 60 and Bacon Road on the report of a crash involving three vehicles.
Officers at the scene discovered occupants trapped in multiple vehicles with one driver unresponsive.
That driver, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police believe a westbound Toyota Camry, driven by the man who died, was struck by a Dodge Durango that veered over the center line. The Dodge then struck a Volkswagen Jetta, police said.
Two other drivers were hospitalized and their conditions were not made available.
The crash remains under investigation.