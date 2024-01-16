ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A man died Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Round Lake.

Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Route 60 and Bacon Road on the report of a crash involving three vehicles.

Officers at the scene discovered occupants trapped in multiple vehicles with one driver unresponsive.

That driver, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe a westbound Toyota Camry, driven by the man who died, was struck by a Dodge Durango that veered over the center line. The Dodge then struck a Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

Two other drivers were hospitalized and their conditions were not made available.

The crash remains under investigation.