ZION, Ill. — An Indian Creek man died following a wrong-way crash Halloween morning in unincorporated Zion.

Around 9:15 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a head-on collision on West Russell Road at Park Lane in unincorporated Zion.

Arriving deputies located a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Malibu, both with significant damage.

Early reports indicate that the driver of the Ford, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was traveling westbound on Russell Road. The Chevrolet, driven by a 72-year-old Indian Creek man, was traveling eastbound.

According to deputies, for reasons unknown, the driver of the Ford crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic. Traveling in the wrong direction, the Ford driver struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The 72-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team. No word on whether charges are pending.