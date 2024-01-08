PARK CITY, Ill. — A Park City man is dead after he was hit by an SUV last Friday, officials said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Christopher Hall.

Just before 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 5, emergency crews in Park City, Waukegan and Gurne responded to the area of Belvidere Road and Staben Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Hall was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy performed Monday suggests that Mall died from injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation is underway.