LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man is in critical condition after his SUV crushed him Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Grayslake.

At around 2 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 33800 block of North Oak Street on the report of a man stuck underneath a vehicle.

The man’s neighbor heard a loud crash and went outside to find the 52-year-old unresponsive underneath a 2002 Chevy Tahoe.

He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was changing a transmission filter at the time of the incident. He likely raised the the front end of the SUV by driving it onto decorative rocks, ordinarily used in retaining walls.

While working on the Tahoe, the vehicle came off the rocks and crushed the man.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor, police said.