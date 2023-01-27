LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man has been charged after authorities believe his passenger died in a DUI-related crash last year.

On Oct. 16, police responded to Green Bay Road and Adelaide Avenue in Beach Park on the report of a crash.

Police believe a Cadillac Eldorado, driven by Jeffrey Spreewell, 68, of Milwaukee, crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Aveo, driven by a 31-year-old woman.

Spreewell’s passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spreewell was transported in critical condition and the driver of the Chevy suffered serious injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities allege that Spreewell was under influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death.

Spreewel is currently being held in Wisconsin on unrelated charges and he will be extradited to the Lake County Jail pending the conclusion of the other case.