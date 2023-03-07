GLENVIEW, Ill. — A man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot and killed at a suburban hotel.

At around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Melvin Trimble, 37, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.

He’s accused of shooting 27-year-old Aliyaha Frierson, of Chicago, at a Motel 6 Sunday morning in Glenview’s 1500 block of Milwaukee Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is due to attend a bond hearing at the Skokie Courthouse.

Trimble was taken into custody after officers responded to the scene on Sunday.