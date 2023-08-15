GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed another man to death in what police described as a domestic-related incident in Glenview.

On Monday just after 6:30 a.m., Glenview police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Arbor Lane on the report of a stabbing.

Authorities discovered a 50-year-old man, later identified as Perron Thurston, who was stabbed.

He was pronounced dead at Lutheran General.

Isaac Thurston, 20, of the same address, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not said the exact relationship between the two.