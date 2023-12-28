WHEELING, Ill. — A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Wauconda math teacher who was struck and killed earlier this month.

Guillermo Salgado of Palatine appeared in court Thursday. According to a statement from the Wheeling Police Dept, Salgado is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI stemming from the crash that occurred on December 10 at East Palatine Road and Wheeling Road.

Police believe Bob Gillen, 53, was traveling westbound on Palatine Road when his vehicle was struck head-on by a Toyota Camry driven by Salgado, according to police. Gillen died as a result of the crash.

Police say Salgado drove his car into the westbound lanes of Palatine Road against the flow of traffic in the wrong lane. He then sped east before striking Gillen’s car.

Bob Gillen

Police said Salgado’s blood alcholo content was in excess of .08 at the time of the crash.

Gillen worked at Wauconda High School since 1996 as a math teacher and athletic trainer.

Following the crash, the superintendent of D118 Schools, released a statement that read in part: Bob has been an active member of the Wauconda High School community since 1996. He dedicated his time to the education of students, the care of athletes, and the growth of colleagues. He loved helping others and was committed to fostering a positive environment for all. Bob leaves a lasting legacy, and his loss will be felt throughout our community.

Salgado is due in court on January 26.