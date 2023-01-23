GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday.

According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murderer on Sunday and additional charges are pending.

Anthony Reschke, 31

Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when he displayed a firearm and fired shots. According to police, no one was injured and Reschke fled the scene in his vehicle.

Reschke as arrested at his residence shortly after the incident and a firearm was recovered. He is being held in custody pending further charges.

Further updates will be provided when available.