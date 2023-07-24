WAUCONDA, Ill. — A man is facing charges after driving through a crowded children’s triathlon in north suburban Wauconda, according to police.

Jack Hazen is charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving — and has had his vehicle seized by the Wauconda Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Garland and Bonner Roads.

Police said officers were blocking the intersection for the village’s annual children’s triathlon, when Hazen accelerated through the barricades, a marked squad vehicle with emergency lights and an officer yelling for him to stop.

Hazen continued driving southbound, winding between traffic cones at a high-rate of speed, police said. He sped past another officer and was eventually stopped by officers at Garland Road and Winding Lane.

Police said Hazen was taken into custody and charged accordingly. No one was injured in the incident.