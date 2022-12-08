MUNDELEIN, Ill. — A man was arrested for murder in Mexico regarding the death of a suburban 18-year-old in 2020.

Alessis Botello, 21, was arrested during the early morning hours of Tuesday at his home in Mexico.

He’s accused in the shooting death of Gavile Jackson,18, in Mundelein’s 300 block of North Lake Street on May 28, 2020.

After being taken into custody, Botello was transported back to the United States and turned over to the custody of the Mundelein Police Department. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Prior to living in Mexico, authorities said Botello was a resident of Wheeling.