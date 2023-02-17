LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Moments after being sentenced to several years in prison, a man allegedly headbutted and punched a Lake County court officer while being taken into custody.

At around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said Maseo Rosser, 22, of Winthrop Harbor, was in the process of being sentenced to seven and a half years in prison at the Lake County Courthouse.

He’s accused of attacking a court officer, leaving him with a broken nose. Police allege Rosser punched and headbutted the officer. Rosser was eventually subdued after allegelly resisting for several minutes.

He was being sentenced on a 2020 charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

“Instead of accepting accountability for his past actions, this individual made the poor choice to attack our staff, which is nothing short of cowardly. I, along with all of our staff, are wishing our court officer a speedy recovery, and we look forward to having him back at work soon,” Sheriff John Idleburg said.

Rosser was additionally charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer causing injury and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.