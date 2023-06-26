CHICAGO — A Chicagoland native continues to expand her professional basketball resume after being named a starter at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

Niles West graduate and two-time WNBA Champion Jewell Loyd, 29, of Lincolnwood, has been named a starter for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. She also was named a starter in the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

The five-time WNBA All-Star currently leads the league in scoring with 25.4 points per game this season as well as four games with 30 points and ranks first in made threes (41).

Loyd is on track to challenge Diana Taurasi’s season scoring record of 25.29 points per game set in 2006.

The two-time All-WNBA Team selection has scored 305 points so far in the 2023 season, as she’s tied with Diana Taurasi for the second-most through a player’s first 12 games of a season in WNBA history (former Chicago Sky player Elena Delle Donne, 323).

After a successful high school and AAU career, Loyd took her talents to South Bend, Indiana, where she spent three seasons playing for the Notre Dame University Fighting Irish.

During her time, Loyd was named epsnW‘s National Player of the Year and the ACC Player of the Year in 2015. She was also named ACC Tournament MVP and helped the Fighting Irish reach the National Championship game in 2014 and 2015, but fell short both years to the University of Connecticut Huskies.

She holds the record at Notre Dame for most made free throws and attempts, as well as holds the third and fourth place spot for most points in a single season at Notre Dame.

Loyd was drafted first overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft and went on to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year. She helped the Seattle Storm win two Championships in her first eight seasons, as well as reaching the postseason seven of the eight years Loyd’s been in the league.

Loyd was also apart of the USA Women’s Basketball team that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

