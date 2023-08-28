LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Daniel Wright Junior High School students and staff were evacuated after a receiving a computer-recorded message of a bomb threat, the school district said.

The school district said a staff member first received the message on the school’s attendance voicemail hotline around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

District 103 immediately evacuated the school and the Lincolnshire Police Department is currently conducting a search of the building.

There was no threat to any other District 103 schools.

There is currently no other information provided.

WGN is actively following the situation and will update as more information is provided.