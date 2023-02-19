WADSWORTH, Ill. — A Zion man suffered life-threatening injuries after witnesses said a driver was driving recklessly and fast before he ran a red light and hit his pick-up truck Saturday in Wadsworth, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The 42-year-old man was injured in the T-bone crash around 4:15 p.m. near Route 41 and Route 173.

According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said a 45-year-old man, of Zion, ran the red light at Route 41.

He, and his front-seat passenger, a 50-year-old woman, of Zion, were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three passengers in the pick-up truck, a 50-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, all of Zion, were treated at the scene and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is still under investigation by the office’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.